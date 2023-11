Burntwood will look to add more misery to basement boys Harborne when the two sides clash this weekend.

The visitors have lost all nine of their league games this season to leave themselves propping up the division.

The CCE Sportsway side find themselves in sixth place with their sights firmly set on leapfrogging those immediately above them in the standings.

Kick-off today (18th November) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s 2nds have the tough task of facing league leaders Burton 3rds away.