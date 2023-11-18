Chasetown paid the price for spurning first half chances as they were forced to share the spoils against Newcastle Town.

The Scholars started on the front foot and Ben Lund forced an early save from visiting keeper Joe Slinn.

It was the home side who opened the scoring on 11 minutes when a long drop kick from keeper Bradley Clarkson appeared to strike a hand, but while everyone stopped for a decision, Danny Glover smashed a low shot beyond Slinn.

Chasetown almost made it two when a Max Dixon header came back off the post.

Luke Yates then drilled a low free kick inches wide of the post after a late foul on Lund.

But Newcastle levelled on 75 minutes when a cross was chipped up to Daniel Cockerline who headed home.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Kyle Stubbs received a second yellow for a foul. Jack Langston’s free-kick was drilled wide of the upright.