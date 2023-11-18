Highways chiefs have welcomed plans for a multi-billion pound investment in roads.

The government has committed the cash from savings due to the cancellation of Phase Two of HS2.

Of the £8.3billion announced, a total of £2.2billion is expected to come to the West and East Midlands region.

Although the final figure for Staffordshire has yet to be announced, the money is in addition to the £20million Staffordshire County Council says it has already invested in the repair and maintenance of highways over the past 12 months.

The latest funding will be used for maintaining, repairing and improving the local road network.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:

“As a county council, we are committed to fixing more of Staffordshire’s roads and have invested £30 million to deliver on this promise over the next two years. “We have used this money to invest in groundbreaking AI technology to identify defects and innovative machinery like the JCB Pothole Pro to repair them. On average, we fill a pothole every eight minutes. “Although we are still waiting for the finer details, this latest funding will certainly be more welcome news for Staffordshire motorists. “It means we will be able to repair more roads and invest in more innovative technology to help our crews and make our improvements as efficient as possible.” Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council