A late Lewi Burnside strike was enough to earn a point for Lichfield City at Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men had looked to be heading for defeat when Ben Tilbury scored for the hosts after 65 minutes.

But Burnside’s powerful strike in the final minute salvaged the draw.

City started brightly and saw Kieran Francis send a long range shot over the bar early on.

Stourport were reduced to ten men when Goodluck Eke saw red for an off the ball incident.

The numerical advantage saw Lichfield push forward but fail to carve out any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Burnside went close to opening the scoring early in the second period but his shot was deflected wide.

The ten men surprised Lichfield on 65 minutes when Tilbury headed home to make it 1-0.

City went in search of a leveller and Cameron Dunn’s strike was well saved by Swifts stopper Jamie Emery.

The home keeper was being kept busy as he then denied Liam Kirton and Jude Taylor.

It looked like Lichfield were going to be frustrated until the dying moments when a deep cross found Burnside who hammered the ball home.