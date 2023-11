Lichfield will hit the road this weekend as they look to strengthen their grip on the top of the table.

The Myrtle Greens travel to Nottinghamshire side Paviors this afternoon (18th November) bidding to make it ten games without loss so far.

But standing in their way are third placed opponents who will have their sights firmly set on closing the gap to the high-flying city side.

On Sunday, Lichfield Ladies travel to Hitchin, while the Colts face Tamworth at Cooke Fields.