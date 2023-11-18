Ukrainian families who have settled in Lichfield will be able to enjoy a free cinema morning in the city.
Mavka: The Forest Song will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 10am on 2nd December.
Dubbed in Ukrainian, the story follows a soul of the forest who faces an impossible choice between love and her duty as guardian to the Heart of the Forest when she falls in love with a human.”
The family-friendly screening is being provided thanks to funding from the New Communities Resettlement fund.
For details on how to book free tickets visit the Lichfield Garrick website.
Very generous. Will you be offering a free cinema experience for poor families of the city of Lichfield & District?