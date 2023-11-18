Ukrainian families who have settled in Lichfield will be able to enjoy a free cinema morning in the city.

Mavka: The Forest Song will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 10am on 2nd December.

Dubbed in Ukrainian, the story follows a soul of the forest who faces an impossible choice between love and her duty as guardian to the Heart of the Forest when she falls in love with a human.”

The family-friendly screening is being provided thanks to funding from the New Communities Resettlement fund.

For details on how to book free tickets visit the Lichfield Garrick website.