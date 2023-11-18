Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being urged to take steps to avoid become victims of parcel thefts.

With more deliveries taking place in the run up to Christmas, Staffordshire Police is warning thieves will also be looking for opportunities.

Doorstep thefts see criminals taking parcels left on the doorstep by a delivery driver.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“To help prevent your parcel from being stolen you can take steps such as tracking your delivery to ensure someone is at home, or arranging for it to delivered to a trusted neighbour. “Alternatively, you can use an off-site locker service for deliveries as these are usually in busy, safer locations such as supermarkets.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson