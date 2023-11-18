Plans to convert a tattoo studio in Burntwood into the new base for an osteopathy business have been approved.

The proposals would bring Darwin House on Chasetown High Street – which was once home to the Midland Bank and a dance studio – back into use, with services also including sports massage and physiotherapy.

A planning statement said the change of use would allow Burntwood Osteopath Clinic to move from its current premises on High Street.

“There will be no material changes to the external facade of the building and the interior will have no structural changes only partitions and an upgrade of the existing sinks and toilet facilities. “It is expected that the premises will see approximately 40 customers per week.” Planning statement

