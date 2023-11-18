King Charles I will return to Lichfield for the first time in almost 400 years this weekend.

Daniel Williams will bring the character of the royal figure back to life at the Lichfield Christmas Fayre tomorrow (19th November).

The monarch was on the throne throughout the civil war in the 1640s which saw battles take place across the city.

Daniel said:

“I am looking forward to bringing King Charles I to life for the people of Lichfield and visitors coming from far and wide on Sunday.” Daniel Williams

Daniel’s King Charles will pay a visit to the cathedral at 1pm before heading to the George and Dragon – which stands alongside the site from which civil war cannons were fired during a siege of the cathedral – at 3pm.

The 49-year-old performer from Sutton Coldfield has travelled across the UK as King Charles I performing at a range of events and festivals.

“On my royal progress around Lichfield I will be happy to pose for pbotographs.” Daniel Williams