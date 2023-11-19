Health chiefs say more patients across Staffordshire can now access their medical records online than in almost anywhere else in the country.

Across the county 97% of practices offer the service, above the national target of 90%.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical director for primary care at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB), said:

“We are extremely pleased so many practices have signed up to and are now offering patients online access to their medical records. We hope to hit 100 per cent soon. “Patients will now be able to access all parts of their future medical records, including documents and free text following a consultation so they can check the advice they have been given in-surgery. “This can support patient health and well-being and provide positive health outcomes for patients.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

For details on how to view your records online, visit the NHS website.