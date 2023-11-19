The boss of a Lichfield business says he hopes the disruption of roadworks will be over just in time for locals to start picking up their Christmas trees.

Visitors to Lichfield Garden Centre at Curborough Countryside Centre have been forced to navigate recent utilities roadworks on Watery Lane.

But with the restrictions set to be lifted next week, owner Byron Lewis said he hoped the festive season could begin with a bang to coincide with a delivery of 450 real Christmas trees which will be available to buy from 25th November.

“We’re making space and preparing the garden centre to become a real forest setting through December. “The trees which come from mid-Wales are always popular and lots of our customers have been coming to us for years to pick their perfect tree, whether it’s a small four footer or a giant ten foot monster. “As well as this, our Christmas Shop has lots of new and unusual decorations, lights, ornaments and more. “The last few months have been a little stressful for us with the roadworks on Watery Lane closing access from Eastern Avenue. These are due to be finished next week just in time for people to come and visit us for Christmas so we’re really looking forward to this.” Byron Lewis, Lichfield Garden Centre

To mark the arrival of the festive season, the centre will serve up free homemade mulled wine and mince pies on weekends from 25th November to 10th December.

For more information visit www.lichfieldgardencentre.co.uk.