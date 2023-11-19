Police officers and staff who have helped to save lives and serve local communities have been honoured at a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Staffordshire Polcie’s Chief Constable Chris Noble present awards at the event to celebrate those who have excelled in their duties.

Among them where PC Emily Gabbott and PC Joshua Taylor who received the Excellence in Bravery Award after they rescued a woman from a house fire.

PC Gabbott said:

“Officers face challenges like this on a daily basis with no recognition – I am very grateful along with Joshua to be recognised for this award, but I believe any officers in our position would have taken the same actions. “I will feel forever grateful for this award and it is an award that I will always cherish in the years to come. “It is still a surreal experience for me, and I am still in shock that I have been worthy of the award.” PC Emily Gabbott

Other winners included PCSO Andrea Horsnall who was named as PCSO of the Year.

The Chief Constable said the service had been a chance to praise those who keep communities safe across Staffordshire.

“The Force Awards were an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work being done by colleagues, which is making a real difference to our communities. “It’s a real highlight in the year for us to come together to recognise, celebrate and thank the award winners but also the wider force for their continuing hard work, dedication and professionalism.” Chief Constable Chris Noble

The full list of award winners:

Police Cadet Thomas Woodall – Police Cadet of the Year Award in Memory of Annabel Lewis

Dave Fynn – Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

David Keeling – Staff Member of the Year Award

Phillip Daly – Volunteer of the Year Award

PC Emily Gabbott and PC Joshua Taylor – Excellence in Bravery Award in Memory of John Taylor

PCSO Andrea Horsnall – PCSO of the Year Award

PD Tiger and PC Rob Mountford – Police Dog of the Year Award in Memory of Karen Bloor

Faith Lindley-Cooke – Outstanding Contribution Award

Inspector John Cole and Caroline Coombe – Chief Constable’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Superintendent Paul Talbot – Excellence in Leadership Award