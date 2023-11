A night of festive Christmas music will be held in Lichfield next month.

The Highly Strung Quartet will bring their Seasonal Strings concert to The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th December.

A spokesperson said

“They will play excepts from The Nutcracker, The Snowman and Frozen, plus Ravel’s Bolero, plenty of arols and Christmas pop hits.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.