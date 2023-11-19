People living in Streethay are being asked to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage to help police investigating a robbery.

The incident happened on Faraday Road at around 8.30pm on 6th November.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are asking residents to check their footage from between the hours of 8pm and 8.45pm on that date. “The offenders were driving a black Audi Q5.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or footage of the vehicle is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2123015618.