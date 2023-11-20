An appeal has been launched to find an owner after a cat was taken in by a rescue centre.

The Ashmore Rescue Centre for Cats in Wolverhampton said the animal that had come into its care had been checked for a microchip.

It found that the female feline had been microchipped in 2009, meaning she is at least 14 years old – but the phone numbers registered to owner “Miss Loftus” in Lichfield were no longer up to date.

A spokesperson said the cat had been in Wednesfield when she was found:

“This poor cat has been sleeping in a garden for the last few weeks and refuses to go anywhere. “She is a long way from home if she is indeed still from Lichfield. She is very skinny and very hungry and is in need of blood tests to see if there are any underlying issues.”

Anyone with information can contact the Ashmore Rescue Centre via Facebook.