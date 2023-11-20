A rethink is needed due to the “real mess” caused by the pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre, a councillor has said.

New hybrid rules mean that blue badge holders, delivery drivers and permit holders can access city centre roads on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

From 9pm to midday on other days all vehicles will be restricted from the area with the exception of those delivering for business and those accessing off-street parking facilities.

But the changes also led to criticism from local businesses who had been told they would need to remove tables and chairs on days when cars and other vehicles were permitted.

The move saw Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, step in to prevent officers taking enforcement action he said would “put our hospitality economy at risk”.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group, said the situation was an example of why the local authority needed to go back to the drawing board on the new rules.

“The whole pedestrianisation project in Lichfield – from car parking changes and charges to the so-called ‘hybrid’ of part-time access – is becoming a real mess. “It is time to listen, to stakeholders and council members, and take time out for a rethink.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

The latest hybrid rules have been introduced after a previous plan to completely ban traffic on all days met with opposition from groups including disabled drivers unhappy at the removal of on street blue badge bays.