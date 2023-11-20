An open day will given people the chance to find out more about courses on offer at a college in Lichfield.

The city campus of South Staffordshire College will host the event from 10am to 1pn on Saturday (25th November).

A spokesperson said:

“Our open days let you explore your local college and chat to our friendly subject tutors. “Our tutors will talk you through their area of expertise as well as what you’ll study on your chosen course, and what career opportunities could be open to you upon completion of the course. “The events are for school leavers, apprentices and adults to attend.” South Staffordshire College spokesperson

For more details and to book a place, visit the college website.