Motorists are being warned of delays due to a road closure in Lichfield.

Part of the A461 Limburg Avenue will be shut between 9.30am and 2.30pm today (20th November), tomorrow and Wednesday.

The closure is to allow for Staffordshire County Council to carry out carriageway repairs.

The restrictions will be in place on the stretch between the junction with Falkland Road and the link to Walsall Road.

Diversion routes are in place.