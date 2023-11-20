Time is running out for people to have their say on the future priorities for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Safety Plan consultation ends on 26th November.

The proposals, once finalised, will shape the way the service seeks to protect communities and reduce risk.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“The feedback which will be gathered through this consultation period will be pivotal in the future service we can deliver to communities across the county. “We are keen to listen to local people about their concerns, better understand their priorities and implement measures to make sure we service their needs as effectively as we can. “We have a proven track record of transformation, commitment and innovation and we will continue in our quest of making Staffordshire the safest place to be.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

People can read the Safety Plan and give their views on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“It’s vital that local services understand the concerns of their communities, so they can be sure their priorities reflect these concerns. “I’d encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and share their views on what Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service should be focusing on to keep communities safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams