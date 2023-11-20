Work will take place to prepare a former bank in Lichfield city centre for a new use after plans were approved.

The Barclays outlet on Breadmarket Street shut its doors in September.

Now the owners of the building have had planning permission approved to remove signage and disused cash machines.

A planning statement said:

“The building has been a Barclays bank for a number of years, serving the local community during this time. “The proposed works are intended to return the building to pre-Barclays occupation as much as it is possible.” Planning statement

The work will also see signage removed and the area where the former night safe was rendered to match the rest of the building.

