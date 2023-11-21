A local charity has been boosted by a donation from an annual quiz event.

A total of £1,480 was raised for St Giles Hospice by Pickerings Solicitors.

More than 100 people took part in the event, with the winning team from J and P Financial Services Limited claiming victory for the second year running.

Ashleigh Mills, senior corporate fundraiser for St Giles Hospice, said:

“I’m so pleased to hear the quiz night went well – £1,480 is an outstanding donation and will go such a long way to supporting our patients and families in the community”.

Sue Hatton, director at Pickerings Solicitors, said:

“We take great pride in supporting St Giles and all the good work they do for so many families.

“Plans for next year are already in motion, and we look forward to welcoming both seasoned and new quizzers”.

Sue Hatton, Pickerings Solicitors