Christmas will come to Chasetown this week as the festive lights are switched on.

High Street will host the official turn on this Thursday (23rd November).

The event will run from 6pm to 8pm and feature fairground rides, festive treats such as mince pies and mulled wine, and a Christmas market.

Families will also be able to visit the free Santa’s Grotto for a meet and greet with Father Christmas, where all children will receive a selection box.

The event is being organised by the local business Tara Group. Charmaine Sweeney, daughter of the company’s founder Noel Sweeney, said:

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting our annual Christmas lights switch-on this year on Chasetown High Street as it’s an event we hold very close to our hearts. “Once again, we are also grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with local businesses and community groups who will be hosting stalls on the evening. “Every year this event gets bigger and better and we are proud to support local initiatives and give back to the local community in Chasetown, bringing people together to officially begin the Christmas season.” Charmaine Sweeney