Eligible residents are being urged to get their Covid and flu vaccinations before the festive celebrations begin.

More than 570,000 people across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have stepped up for their vaccines so far.

Health bosses say that the risk of Covid variants means pregnant women, older residents and those from vulnerable groups should remain vigilant and stay up to date with their vaccinations.

People can book via the NHS website or use upcoming walk-in clinics. A full list of those eligible is also available online.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“As the weather turns colder, respiratory viruses spread more easily especially over the festive and new year period. “Nobody wants to miss out on the festive celebrations with their friends and family this winter and the vaccines are our best form of defence against flu and Covid-19. “I urge all those eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. There are loads of walk-in sites open across the county, making it easier than ever to get your winter vaccinations.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council