Lichfield City travel to Coton Green in midweek as they kick off their Midland Football League Cup campaign.

Both sides received a bye in the opening stage of the competition and will therefore clash in the second round.

City reached the quarter finals of the tournament last season, with their path to the final eventually blocked by Whitchurch Alport.

Coton Green were exited in the third round last season after they lost on penalties to Stapenhill.

City climbed to second in the Midland Football League Premier Division with a point at Stourport at the weekend, while Cotton Green have dropped to 18th in the division below.

A win would extend Lichfield’s unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

Kick-off at Coton Green tomorrow (22nd November) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £6 adults and £4 concessions.