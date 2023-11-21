A specialist school in Lichfield is celebrating after winning a national award.

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School won the prize for innovation at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards.

The school teaches a system called the morphological approach, which uses a series of icons to make a visual link between meaning and spelling instead of pupils being taught using phonics.

Co-principal Dr Daryl Brown said:

“Receiving the award is a testament to the dedication of our team in providing an exceptional learning experience for dyslexic students.

“This accolade reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, specialist education, and fostering an environment where every student can thrive.”

Dr Daryl Brown