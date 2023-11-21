Lichfield’s unbeaten run came to a halt against a Paviors side packed with firepower and experience.

The hosts controlled possession and territory for long periods and created more than a few hurdles for the Myrtle Greens to try to negotiate.

The Paviors scrum is the best in this league and they slowly gained the upper hand and successfully put pressure on the Lichfield line out, which has been so very steady all season. As a result, the visiting backs were on limited rations and quite often they could not generate front foot ball, yet they still played with enough pace to cause problems to the home defence, which featured in all three of their scores.

Both sides eyed each other very carefully for the first ten minutes with no hint of a score.

Paviors did not pose too much of a threat for 25 minutes, but pressure mounted, however, and George Billam – a wily and competitive number ten with bags of experience – finally crept through a gap in midfield to open the scoring, which he converted.

Lichfield responded very positively for the rest of the half, testing the home defence with the ruck speed they were generating. David Mott squeezed in the corner to open their account and Adam Spinner converted this before kicking a straighforward penalty.

Phil Eggleshaw, another of the effective carriers in the Paviors pack, restored the home lead after a visiting line out went awry, Billam adding the extras.

But back came Lichfield for the remainder of the half. Unfortunately, there was no tangible gain despite some serious pressure, with the half ending 14-10.

The opening ten minutes of the second half were all good news for Paviors and effectively decided the match. Lichfield lost possession 40 metres out and the hosts quickly worked the ball out to the wing for Will Taylor to score in the corner.

Soon after, the home side were on the attack again as forward pressure created a second try for Eggleshaw. The extras came from Billam to take it to 26-10.

There was now a danger that Paviors were going to run away with the game, but Lichfield found some much needed momentum and a series of quick rucks granted Cal Turner the chance to score by the posts, Spinner converting.

There was a period of stalemate, as the two sides eyed each other up again, desperate to get the crucial upper hand.

A disappointing defensive read granted Paviors their fifth try with Morgan Jones benefiting from a simple inside pass, yet Lichfield still went searching for a bonus point and, in the last few seconds, Kieran Higgins grabbed another try. Spinner’s conversion got lost in the driving rain, which had now descended on a dank afternoon in Nottingham, so there was no losing nor try bonus.

Lichfield now have a fortnight break before they return to action at home against West Bradford on 2nd December.

Elsewhere this weekend, the women’s 1st XV maintained top spot in their league by defeating second placed Hitchin 39-7 with a splendid performance in the last 20 minutes of the game.

Lucrezia Lavarone scored two tries and won the player of the match from the home side.

Next up, the women face Sheffield at home in the next round of the National Intermediate Cup.