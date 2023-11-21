A singer-songwriter will explore love and loss at a concert in Lichfield.

Ash Cooper will reveal how music has been his therapy, telling his story through 16 songs reflecting feelings from across his life.

Having spent 15 years performing in a range of tribute bands, he has returned to his roots as a performer with his self-penned country music numbers.

He said:

“The story I am going to tell is my own personal journey through love, relationships, heartbreak and self-reflection. From regret to guilt to picking myself up off my kitchen floor in the early hours of the morning, refusing to give up. “It’s a story that while personally reflecting my own journey, I hope will resonate with others who have also carried around their own guilt and regret. “For anyone who has made mistakes and has had to learn to live with them and for anyone who is struggling to find peace with who they are. “It is my story about how I finally did fall in love with me again.” Ash Cooper

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.