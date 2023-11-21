Mystery surrounds jewellery worth almost £180,000 vanished from a house in Little Aston.

The items were last seen in January 2023 and had been securely stored in a safe.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“There is no damage to the safe or any signs of forced entry to the property. The windows have grills across them and a house alarm goes on at night. “A large quantity of jewellery has gone missing. Some of the items are considered to be heirlooms.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the items pictured can contact police on 101, quoting incident 547 of 3rd August.