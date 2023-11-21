A report has recommended plans for 210 new homes on land near Lichfield are rejected.

The development off Browns Lane in Wigginton will be discussed by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee next week.

Objections have been raised by Wigginton, Hopwas and Comberford Parish Council over concerns about the impact on the local area and highways safety.

The report by planning officers said the scheme, which would include one to four bedroom properties, was “considered inappropriate and unacceptable”.

“It is noted that the level of growth proposed by this application would equate to an additional 210 units – or 18% – of growth in excess of the 1,165 dwellings which were allocated to the North of Tamworth through the Local Plan Allocations document. “While it is acknowledged that the housing numbers set out in the Local Plan are only approximate, the proposed development would represent a significant increase in residential development in this area, well in excess of that envisaged through the Local Plan.” Planning report

The development had been earmarked as affordable housing, but the planning report said that such properties were in demand in alternative locations across the district.

“It is noted that the scheme would provide for 100% affordable housing. The provision of affordable housing can be afforded weight as a material planning consideration. However, in the context of affordable housing delivery within the district, where the housing supply is robust, it is considered that limited weight can be attached to this. “The identified need for affordable housing in this locality is significantly less than the number of dwellings proposed. This may result in affordable properties coming forward which are not needed. “The council’s housing team have confirmed that while there are 409 people listed on the Lichfield Housing Register, only 14 people have identified that Wiggington as their first area of preference.” Planning report

Councillors on the planning committee will make a decision on the proposed development on Monday (27th November).