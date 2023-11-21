Police in Staffordshire are joining a national crackdown on robberies.

Operation Calibre runs across the country and will see officers target hotspot areas and “habitual offenders”.

The week of action runs until Sunday (26th November) and will coincide with an increase in shoppers visiting towns and cities ahead of the festive period.

Detective Inspector Katie Gregory, the force’s Operation Calibre lead, said:

“Personal robbery has a devastating impact on victims, sometimes leaving them and their loved ones with long-lasting trauma. “Criminals look for easy opportunities and often target some of the most vulnerable in society. “Police officers across the county work hard throughout the year to protect communities and I want to make it crystal clear to those who deem it acceptable to commit robbery – we will not tolerate this and we will do everything we can to catch you. “For Operation Calibre, this week we will see an increase in operational policing activity as well as work with schools and colleges, to show young people the impact that robbery has on victims and offenders.” Det Insp Katie Gregory, Staffordshire Police

Police are also offering advice on keeping safe, such as sticking to busy and well-lit routes and keeping valuables out of sight.

More advice on preventing robbery is available online.