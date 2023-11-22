Students at an Alrewas school will be able to “glow on the go” thanks to a donation from a local housebuilder.

All Saints CE Primary School pupils were given reflective bag tags to mark Road Safety Week, which runs until 25th November.

The housebuilder handed over 100 of the hi-vis items to help youngsters walking to and from the school be easily seen as darker nights draw in.

Eleanor Wilson, headteacher at All Saints CE Primary School, said:

“We very much encourage our children to walk to school where possible, but parents and school alike want to be sure our children are safe in doing this. “Lessons in road safety and wearing of reflecting equipment will promote safer walking on the school run.” Eleanor Wilson

The school is close to the Barratt Homes development at Fradley Manor.

The housebuilder’s managing director, Adrian Evans, said:

“Road Safety Week is a campaign that we will always actively support, as the safety of pupils walking to and from school is of utmost importance. “We have a number of families moving into Fradley Manor, so we hope the donation of reflective bag tags to All Saints CE Primary School will help its pupils to continue their commute on foot now we have fewer hours of daylight.” Adrian Evans