Measures to support small business and working people have been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Alan White’s comments come after the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement confirmed plans to cut National Insurance and increase the National Living Wage.

The Conservative council leader said the measures would help people tackle day-to-day cost of living challenges.

“We welcome measures outlined by the Chancellor which can help to put more money in people’s pockets, with the working population standing to benefit from changes to both National Insurance contributions and an elevated living wage. “This will make a difference to Staffordshire residents – where we have had long-term low unemployment and continue to generate numerous job vacancies. “Measures to enable businesses to increase productivity, with incentives to invest in their operations, leads to national and local economic growth and more employment opportunities. “Ongoing measures to support small businesses and the self-employed are particularly welcome here in Staffordshire where survival rate for start-ups is higher than the national average, and where we as a county council have established a hugely successful support programme for new and growing companies.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council