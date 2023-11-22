Plans for a new nursing home in Lichfield District have been given the green light by county council chiefs this week.

The development is expected to be complete by 2027 and will se the closure of the Bracken House facility in Burntwood, with residents and staff having the option to transfer to the new site.

The new home is one of two agreed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet – the other is in Tamworth – as part of plans to deal with “increasing demand from an ageing population”.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“With an ageing population and increased demand for nursing care, it is sensible to look at our options and see how we can increase capacity in the areas of the county that need it the most. “This means we’ll be able to offer good quality, affordable placements to support the most vulnerable people in our communities. “The plans are still in their very early stages and if they progress, we will bring together the latest in technology and innovation to provide much needed additional nursing home capacity.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals are still to go through the planning process and final financial agreements, with no location yet confirmed for the development.