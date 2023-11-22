Oh, yes it is – the Lichfield Garrick pantomime is back this week.

This year’s festive show, Beauty and the Beast, will have its first performance on Friday (24th November).

Sam Rabone will be back as the panto dame for the eighth year, this time taking on the role of Madame Fillop, and will be joined by Ben Thornton as Philippe.

Others in the cast include Kat Chatterton as Belle, Natalie Pilkington as the Fairy, Melad Hamidi as the Prince/Beast, Sarah Annakin as the Enchantress, and Jacob Kohli as Danton.

Sam said:

“I’m thrilled to be back for my eighth season at the Garrick, and after a short gap, back with my old partner in crime Ben Thornton. “Bringing Ben back means one thing and one thing only – it’s time to bring on the slosh. “We’ve got a super cast of West End stars. We’ve got some amazing singers this year and I can’t wait to be in the room with all the talent that Lichfield Garrick has found for you this year.” Sam Rabone

Beauty and the Beast runs at the city theatre until 7th January. Ticket details are available online.