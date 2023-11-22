Residents and businesses are being warned that delays will continue after a roadworks scheme in Lichfield was extended.

The closure of Watery Lane had been due to end in the coming days after months of disruption.

But South Staffs Water has now confirmed that the works have been delayed and will now not end until 3rd December.

In a letter to locals, the company said:

“We have been carrying out works to divert our twin water mains on Watery Lane since mid-May 2023 and these works are being completed as part of our obligations to divert our assets where required to enable new developments. “We had expected to complete our works and remove the road closure by 26th November, however we have had to extend this to 3rd December. “We do not take the decision lightly and we want to complete the works as soon as we can, however we have had to delay the expected completion date to ensure that we can carry out the preparatory steps to safeguard the introduction of the diverted assets into our live network with the most seamless transition which in turn protects the supply of water to all of the customers who are supplied from this water main. “Please be assured that we will complete these works and remove the traffic management as quickly as we can but thanks again for your patience and cooperation.” South Staffs Water spokesperson

The extended road closure was confirmed just days after one business told Lichfield Live that they were relieved the works would be completed before their main festive trading period begins.

Lichfield Garden Centre, based at Curborough Countryside Centre, will take delivery of hundreds of real Christmas trees this weekend.

But in a statement, the company said that they had received no official warning of the ongoing delays – and questioned whether the works would even be completed by the newly-revised date.

“Unfortunately – and very frustratingly – the water mains works on Watery Lane have been delayed. “The latest finishing date we have is now 3rd December – we were unaware of any problems until the date on the yellow sign was changed. “Despite assurances the work was on track, we can see from pictures that it’s clearly not finished.” Lichfield Garden Centre spokesperson

Despite the ongoing roadworks which mean their premises can only be accessed via Wood End Lane, the garden centre says it will go ahead with the first of its planned mulled wine and mince pie events this weekend as residents begin to pick up their Christmas trees from Saturday (25th November).