A Lichfield care home has held a sponsored bake off and cake sale to support Children in Need.

The event at The Spires saw staff, residents and relatives take part in the fundraising activities.

A spokesperson said:

“Taking part in Children in Need has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. “It’s for such an important cause and we’re very glad to be able to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.” The Spires spokesperson