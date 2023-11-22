A Lichfield nursery business is inviting people to contribute towards a time capsule in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The first ever Busy Bees nursery – The Rocklands – was founded in the city in 1983.

Since then, the company has grown to operate 400 sites around the globe.

But to mark the 40th anniversary, bosses are appealing for the community to share memories, drawings, pictures and memorabilia of their experiences of the nursery.

A time capsule will be buried at the company’s newest nursery on Birmingham Road on 28th November.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, children at the nursery will also be creating their very own time capsules to take home with a snapshot of their life for families to keep.

Marg Randles, co-founder of Busy Bees, said:

“We founded Busy Bees 40 years ago and it’s been an incredible journey to date. “Our first nursery was located in Lichfield and this city will always hold a special place in my heart. My children grew up there and our families shared many happy memories, all while providing the best start in life for the children in our care. “I’m looking forward to attending the event and storing a whole host of memories and pictures from the past 40 years within the time capsule for future generations to discover one day. “I can’t wait to hear from the local community and discover memories they shared with us over the years.” Marg Randles

The Busy Bees journey went full circle when the Birmingham Road nursery opened for business in April.

Manager Kelly Allington said:

“Busy Bees’ heritage is particularly important to our team at Lichfield as this is the city where it all began. “We are delighted to be hosting this special event and celebrating our anniversary with colleagues from around the world. “The children can’t wait to make their very own time capsules to mark the occasion and we look forward to capturing a moment in time in their early years that they can look back on in the years to come.” Kelly Allington

To submit images, drawing and memories to the Busy Bees time capsule email [email protected] by Friday (24th November).