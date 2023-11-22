People in Lichfield and Burntwood can now refer themselves to NHS hearing services without needing to see a doctor first.

Patients across Staffordshire are able to find out if they are eligible by answering a questions online to identify the best options for them.

Once completed, people will then find out if they are eligible to self-refer.

Dr Gary Free, clinical lead at Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB), said:

“This new offer demonstrates the commitment of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent ICB to provide and deliver accessible healthcare. “By allowing people to refer themselves, they ensure that those with hearing issues can quickly and easily access the care they need. “It is important to remember that patients should still see their GP first if they experience sudden or rapid hearing loss, persistent pain, or vertigo, which is when a person feels as though they or the environment around them is moving or spinning. “Anyone concerned about a child’s hearing should also speak to a GP first. Additionally, if a patient has tinnitus, which is described as internal sounds in the ear, that lasts more than five minutes, or is in time with their heartbeat, or severely affects sleep, they should consult their GP. “If a person would still prefer to see their GP for a referral, they can of course do that, but this new option gives people more flexibility and greater choice.” Dr Gary Free

More information on eligibility to use the new service is available at staffsstokeics.org.uk/audiology-self-referral.