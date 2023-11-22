An owner has been united with her cat after an online appeal.

The feline was found in Wednesfield but a check discovered it was registered to an address in Lichfield.

But with the phone numbers now out of date, an online appeal was launched to try and find who the cat belonged to.

As a result the owner was found and is arranging for the moggy to be returned. She said the cat now lived with her parents near Wednesfield:

“We have been searching for her for weeks – I can’t believe she has been found.”