The cat found in Wednesfield but registered to an owner in Lichfield. Picture: Ashmore Rescue for Cats
The cat found in Wednesfield but registered to an owner in Lichfield. Picture: Ashmore Rescue for Cats

An owner has been united with her cat after an online appeal.

The feline was found in Wednesfield but a check discovered it was registered to an address in Lichfield.

But with the phone numbers now out of date, an online appeal was launched to try and find who the cat belonged to.

As a result the owner was found and is arranging for the moggy to be returned. She said the cat now lived with her parents near Wednesfield:

“We have been searching for her for weeks – I can’t believe she has been found.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
AnnS
3 hours ago

Wonderful news that the cat has been reunited with it’s family and the use of social media certainly helped. If your cat or dog is chipped people do remember if you or the cat move home then notify the service provider in the same way that you would change your details with utility companies.

0
-1