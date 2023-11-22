A Shenstone garden centre is getting ready for the arrival of Santa ahead of the festive season.

He will be joining his elves to put the finishing touches on his grotto at Dobbies at 4.30pm tomorrow (23rd November).

Santa’s arrival will greet families as he makes his way through the store before setting up residence for the festive period.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

"Santa's arrival in our Shenstone store kick starts our festive line up of events and is a joyful beginning to the best time of the year."

Slots to visit Santa in his grotto are £11.99 per child and will run until 24th December. There will also be Santa Paws sessions, costing £5.99 per dog, taking place from 2nd to 22nd December.

For more information and to book visit dobbies.com/events.