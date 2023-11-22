Tributes have been paid following the death of the founder of a Lichfield school.

Brenda Brown died on Sunday (19th November) at the age of 88.

She had been one of the driving forces behind Maple Hayes Dyslexia School alongside her husband, Dr Neville Brown.

The pair met at a dance at Nelson Hall Training College, where Brenda was training to be a domestic science teacher. Their first teaching post was together at Willenhall Comprehensive School.

She later became head of department at John Wilmott Grammar School and then at Marsh Hill Grammar Technical School.

Inspired by her husband’s research on challenges facing dyslexic children and the national shortcomings of early literacy teaching, the couple embarked on a journey that led to the development of a groundbreaking system using morphemes – a way for pupils to understand word structure and meaning through ‘icons’.

In 1982, fuelled by their commitment to education, the Browns invested their life savings to establish Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, whihc has since gone on to help more than 1,000 children fulfil their potential.

Brenda’s son and co-principal of the school, Dr Daryl Brown, said:

“We as a family are deeply saddened by the loss and we know this grief is shared by the many people who knew her and supported throughout her life. “She was an inspiration to myself, and many others, and she will be sadly missed.” Dr Daryl Brown

As well as her educational work, Brenda also served as a member of Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council.

She is survived by her husband, their two sons Daryl and Adrian, and grandchildren Alastair and Imogen.