Officials from Lichfield District Council have launched raids on two properties over animal welfare concerns.

A magistrate granted warrants to enter and search the addresses – which have not been released – after reports around 90 dogs were being kept in poor conditions.

The raids were supported by police and a vet, with action being taken in one of the cases.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“Lichfield District Council takes animal welfare extremely seriously. “In addition to responding to complaints about animal neglect, the council licence and inspect a range of activities that involve animals to safeguard their welfare. “Officers are currently targeting people who are breeding dogs, providing dog day care, or keeping dangerous wild animals without a licence. “All those holding a licence can be found on the council’s website, along with their star rating, and I’d encourage anyone with information about illegal activity to contact the council.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council