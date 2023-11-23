The daughter of a woman cared for by St Giles Hospice is urging people to support the Whittington-based charity to help other families spend a last Christmas together.

Hazel Plant’s mother, Beryl Blaymires, was admitted to the inpatient unit at the end of last year after a battle with cancer.

The hospice had previously cred for her father, Roger, prior to his death a couple of years ago.

Hazel said she was hugely grateful to St Giles for giving her the chance to create memories during a last Christmas spent with her mother.

“As soon as mum arrived at St Giles, I remember she just seemed so comfortable. Everything was taken care of, and we could just enjoy spending time together. “The whole hospice felt so warm and welcoming, and we were able to come and go as often as we wanted. “For mum, spending Christmas at St Giles was like spending Christmas at home. “The staff became like family and were always going above and beyond for us, as they do for patients all year round. We always used to spend Christmas together as a family, and that didn’t change while mum was at St Giles – we were even able to take her dog, Pippa, in to see her. Hazel Plant

Each year the team at the hospice work to help patients and their loved ones create memories of what, for some, may be their last Christmas together.

But the charity says the cost of providing care each year is now around £10million and rising due to increased demand.

Hazel said she hoped people would be able to support St Giles Hospice over the festive period.

“My family and I are so thankful that mum got to spend her final Christmas at St Giles. The support they provide is second to none. “Throughout the festive season, we all begin to think about where we’d like to spend our money. We would have been lost without St Giles, which is why I’d encourage people to donate this Christmas, no matter how big or small.” Hazel Plant

Donations to St Giles Hospice can be made at www.stgileshospice.com/christmas-care.