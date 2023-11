A Lichfield business is welcoming a star of the Great British Bake Off for a Christmas market this weekend.

Tippers will host the event, which also features a range of gift, craft and food and drink stalls, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday (25th November).

James Hillery, who starred in the Channel 4 hit show, will bake festive treats its part of a live cooking demonstration at the festive market.

The event will take place at the Tippers outlet on Europa Way.