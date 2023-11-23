The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement has seen public services provided by local council ignored again, a local Labour councillor has said.

Jeremy Hunt delivered an update to the nation yesterday (22nd November) which will see cuts to National Insurance and increases to the minimum wage.

But Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said there had been little sign of much-needed relief for local authorities.

“In spite of all of the lobbying by councils of all political flavours from across the country, the Chancellor failed to offer any crumbs of comfort to councils under huge financial pressures. “By failing on this front, he fails the millions of residents who need, expect and deserve decent council services, including care services that are there when they’re needed to clean, safe and pothole-free streets. “Nor does it offer any real hope for hard-pressed households which, after 13 years of Conservative Government, have the highest tax burden in many people’s lifetimes and face a cold, hard winter of rising prices and worsening public services.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Both the Local Government Association and the District Councils Network had been urging members lobby Ministers on their funding pressures.

Cllr Woodward and Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, had done so, but the Labour opposition chief said the response from The Treasury had been little more than “an acknowledgement”.

She said:

“It’s time for this government to stop with the smoke and mirrors, give the country a chance to give their verdict and call a General Election now.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council