Lichfield City beat Coton Green to progress in the Midland Football League Cup.

Ivor Green’s men went in front through Liam Kirton before a Samel Yesson strike levelled things.

Dan Smith then put City ahead again only for Kyle Crawford to make it 2-2 before the break.

But a second half blitz ensured Lichfield’s progress as Smith scored another, Cameron Dunn hit two and Jude Taylor netted his first goal for the club to complete a 6-2 victory.

The result stretches City’s unbeaten run – something they’ll hope to continue when they welcome Uttoxeter Town to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium for a league clash on Saturday (25th November).