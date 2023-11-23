Christmas will officially get underway in Lichfield this weekend as the festive lights are switched on in the city centre.

A day of events are planned ahead of the button being pressed on Market Square at 5pm.

There will be performances from the likes of the Liberty Sign and Shine Choir, Aspire Community Band, Stagecoach, Jason Jones and the Lichfield Rock Choir.

Carol singing will be led by pupils from Christ Church Primary School.

Other events during the day include children’s rides, a festive market on Minster Pool Walk, a free table-top football tournament and activities at Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.