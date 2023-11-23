The Lunar Lecture series in Lichfield will continue next week.

Dr Amanda Blake Davis will speak on The Poetics of Romantic Ecology – Erasmus Darwin and Percy Bysshe Shelley at Erasmus Darwin House on Monday (27th November).

A spokesperson said:

“In a well-known botanical poem, The Sensitive-Plant, the romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley draws upon the eroticised, emotive plants of Erasmus Darwin’s Loves of the Plants, where Darwin’s ‘chaste mimosa’ gives rise to Shelley’s loveless ‘sensitive-plant’.

“In the lesser known Unfinished Drama, a mysterious magic plant grows, snake-like, muddling the categories of plant and animal.

“Centring on these two poems, this talk will explore Shelley’s ecological poetics through his interrelationship with Darwin.”

Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson