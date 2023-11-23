The Lunar Lecture series in Lichfield will continue next week.
Dr Amanda Blake Davis will speak on The Poetics of Romantic Ecology – Erasmus Darwin and Percy Bysshe Shelley at Erasmus Darwin House on Monday (27th November).
A spokesperson said:
“In a well-known botanical poem, The Sensitive-Plant, the romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley draws upon the eroticised, emotive plants of Erasmus Darwin’s Loves of the Plants, where Darwin’s ‘chaste mimosa’ gives rise to Shelley’s loveless ‘sensitive-plant’.
“In the lesser known Unfinished Drama, a mysterious magic plant grows, snake-like, muddling the categories of plant and animal.
“Centring on these two poems, this talk will explore Shelley’s ecological poetics through his interrelationship with Darwin.”Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson
The talk starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.