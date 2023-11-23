Families will be able to enjoy the CBeebies annual panto at a local cinema.

The Red Carpet Cinema in Barton-under-Needwood will show Robin Hood on 2nd December.

Filmed in Wales, the adaptation of the popular story stars Rhys Stephenson as Robin Hood, Maddie Moate as Marion, Jennie Dale as the Sheriff, Dodge as Tiny the Squirrel, Justin Fletcher as a very important Bee and Ben Faulks as Grandfather Oak.

The trailer for the panto has been released this week:

