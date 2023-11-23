Two of the Cedar Road properties which could be demolished. Picture: Google Streetview
The current Cedar Road properties. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans to demolish two houses in Burntwood and replace them with four new properties have been approved.

Bromford wants to knock down the “non-traditional construction” homes as part of a plan to make “more efficient use of the land”.

The changes would see a mix of two and three bedroom properties built along with eight car parking spaces.

A planning statement said:

“The two pairs of semi-detached dwellings will be faced in brick, better reflecting the prevailing brick-built character of nearby dwellings than the existing pre-cast concrete homes.

“All four new dwellings will be delivered as social rented tenure.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

